Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Surgery Partners missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $83.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Surgery Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 -0.06 -0.2 -0.37 EPS Actual 0.23 -0.05 0 -0.30 Revenue Estimate 621.74M 544.38M 538.30M 499.06M Revenue Actual 610.20M 559.20M 543.30M 512.40M

