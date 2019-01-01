Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$28.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$28.2M
Earnings History
Sangamo Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) reporting earnings?
Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.17, which beat the estimate of $-0.19.
What were Sangamo Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:SGMO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.3M, which beat the estimate of $6M.
