Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) was reported by Truist Securities on April 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting SGMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 430.21% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) was provided by Truist Securities, and Sangamo Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sangamo Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sangamo Therapeutics was filed on April 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $19.00. The current price Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) is trading at is $3.58, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
