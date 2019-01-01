QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.25 - 12.88
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.11 - 38.24
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.56
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
170.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Signify Health Inc is a healthcare technology company that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. The customers include health plans, governments, employers, health systems and physician groups. Its operating segment includes Home and Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Home and Community Services segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Signify Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Signify Health (SGFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Signify Health's (SGFY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Signify Health (SGFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting SGFY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.64% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Signify Health (SGFY)?

A

The stock price for Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) is $12.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Signify Health (SGFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Signify Health.

Q

When is Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) reporting earnings?

A

Signify Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Signify Health (SGFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Signify Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Signify Health (SGFY) operate in?

A

Signify Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.