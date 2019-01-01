|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Signify Health’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA).
The latest price target for Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting SGFY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.64% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) is $12.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Signify Health.
Signify Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Signify Health.
Signify Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.