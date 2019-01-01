|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Siegfried Holding (OTCGM: SGFEF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Siegfried Holding.
There is no analysis for Siegfried Holding
The stock price for Siegfried Holding (OTCGM: SGFEF) is $810 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 18:50:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Siegfried Holding.
Siegfried Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Siegfried Holding.
Siegfried Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.