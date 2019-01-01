SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

SFL Corp beat estimated earnings by 54.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $43.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.23% increase in the share price the next day.

