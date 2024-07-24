Tesla Posts Weak Earnings, Joins Visa, Deutsche Bank And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures dipping around 200 points on Wednesday.
Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
Tesla reported second-quarter revenue of $25.5 billion, up 2% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $24.73 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings per share of 52 cents in the second quarter, down 43% year-over-year. The earnings per share missed a Street consensus estimate of 62 cents per share.
The company reported second-quarter deliveries of 443,956 vehicles and production of 410,831 vehicles, down 5% and 14% year-over-year, respectively.
Tesla shares dipped 7.2% to $228.56 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP shares dipped 9.8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Wheels Up Experience will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, Aug. 8.
- SFL Corporation Ltd. SFL shares fell 9.3% to $12.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of 8 million common shares.
- Serve Robotics Inc. SERV shares declined 7.5% to $8.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB shares fell 7.5% to $15.77 in pre-market trading following second-quarter earnings.
- Geron Corporation GERN shares declined 6.9% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced the departure of CCO Anil Kapur.
- Kanzhun Limited BZ shares fell 5.8% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
- Alphabet Inc. GOOGL shares declined 3.2% to $176.00 in pre-market trading. Alphabet reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Tuesday. The company also announced a cash dividend of 20 cents per share to be paid on Sept.16 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 9.
- Visa Inc. V shares fell 3% to $256.94 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.