Tesla Posts Weak Earnings, Joins Visa, Deutsche Bank And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures dipping around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

Tesla reported second-quarter revenue of $25.5 billion, up 2% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $24.73 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings per share of 52 cents in the second quarter, down 43% year-over-year. The earnings per share missed a Street consensus estimate of 62 cents per share.

The company reported second-quarter deliveries of 443,956 vehicles and production of 410,831 vehicles, down 5% and 14% year-over-year, respectively.

Tesla shares dipped 7.2% to $228.56 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Wheels Up Experience Inc . UP shares dipped 9.8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Wheels Up Experience will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, Aug. 8.

. shares dipped 9.8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Wheels Up Experience will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, Aug. 8. SFL Corporation Ltd . SFL shares fell 9.3% to $12.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of 8 million common shares.

. shares fell 9.3% to $12.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of 8 million common shares. Serve Robotics Inc . SERV shares declined 7.5% to $8.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.

. shares declined 7.5% to $8.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB shares fell 7.5% to $15.77 in pre-market trading following second-quarter earnings.

shares fell 7.5% to $15.77 in pre-market trading following second-quarter earnings. Geron Corporation GERN shares declined 6.9% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced the departure of CCO Anil Kapur.

shares declined 6.9% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced the departure of CCO Anil Kapur. Kanzhun Limited BZ shares fell 5.8% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 5.8% to $15.00 in pre-market trading. Alphabet Inc. GOOGL shares declined 3.2% to $176.00 in pre-market trading. Alphabet reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Tuesday. The company also announced a cash dividend of 20 cents per share to be paid on Sept.16 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 9.

shares declined 3.2% to $176.00 in pre-market trading. Alphabet reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Tuesday. The company also announced a cash dividend of 20 cents per share to be paid on Sept.16 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 9. Visa Inc. V shares fell 3% to $256.94 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

