10 Most Expensive Stocks In 2022: Amazon Is Off The List

With Amazon.com, Inc’s AMZN 20:1 stock split in the rearview, the company no longer ranks as the fourth most-expensive stock in the world.

Shares closed on Friday with a value of $2,447 — and the markets opened Monday with shares priced at a mere $122.

Many exchanges now offer the ability to buy fractional shares based on a dollar amount rather than on a whole-share basis. This allows the average investor to participate in the trading of company stocks with six figure share prices.

Here's a list of the 10 most expensive stocks of 2022:

Berkshire Hathway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)

Stock price $468,385.20

Shares of the company headed by famed investor Warren Buffett remain the most expensive in the world, and the company itself ranks as the seventh-largest, with a market cap of over $687 billion.

When asked at the 1995 shareholder meeting if Buffett would ever consider splitting Class-A shares, he said, “We are almost certain we would get a shareholder base that would not have the level of sophistication and the synchronization of objectives with us that we have now. That is almost a cinch.”

A year later, in 1996, an effort was made to make Berkshire’s stock more inclusive, thus Class B shares were created.

Lindt and Spruengli AG (Trades on the SIX Swiss Exchange as LISN)

Stock price $100,949.05 USD

The 177-year-old Swedish chocolate company is most known for its decadent Lindor chocolate truffles.

American chocolate companies like Russell Stover, and the Ghirardelli brand fall under the Lindt umbrella.

Lindt shareholders approved a 1:5 stock split in 2000.

NVR Inc NVR

Stock price $4,370.25

NVR is a company engaged in home construction. It also operates a mortgage banking and title services business.

According to its website, the company builds homes across 15 states, in 35 metropolitan areas.

NVR has never split its stock.

Seaboard Corporation SEB

Stock price $4,005.00

Seaboard is a multinational agribusiness and transportation conglomerate with integrated operations in several industries.

In the United States, the company mainly engages in pork production and processing, and ocean transportation.

Seaboard has never split its stock.

Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL

Stock price $2,327.55

Alphabet is the parent company to search engine behemoth, Google.

According to Wikipedia, Alphabet was created through a restructuring of Google in 2015 prompted by a desire to make the core Google business "cleaner and more accountable" while allowing greater autonomy to group companies that operate in businesses other than Internet services.

Alphabet announced a 20:1 stock split in April, which will take effect on July 15.

Booking Holdings Inc BKNG

Stock price $2,310.59

Booking Holdings is an American travel technology company that owns and operates several travel fare aggregators and travel fare metasearch engines.

Some of the companies under its umbrella include the flagship Booking.com, as well as Priceline.com, Agoda.com, Kayak.com, Cheapflights, Rentalcars.com, Momondo, and OpenTable.

The company completed one 2:1 stock split in May 1998.

AutoZone, Inc. AZO

Stock price $2,091.97

AutoZone is the largest American retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories.

The company operates 6,400 stores across 4 countries, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

AutoZone completed two 2:1 stock splits, in 1992 and 1994.

Also Read: 4 Largest Acquisitions By Meta Platforms: Oculus, Instagram And More

Markel Corporation MKL

Stock price $1,397.40

Markel is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, and investment operations around the world.

The company owns 16 separate businesses and operates in 80 offices across 16 countries.

Markel has never split its stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. MTD

Stock price $1,289.62

Metter-Toldeo is a multinational manufacturer of scales and analytical instruments.

It is the largest provider of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, and food retailing applications.

The company has never split its stock.

Cable One Inc CABO

Stock price $1,280.01

Cable One is an American broadband communications provider.

Under its Sparklight brand, the company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states.

The company has never split its stock.