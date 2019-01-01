ñol

SeaWorld Entertainment
(NYSE:SEAS)
53.81
-0.29[-0.54%]
Last update: 10:55AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low53.63 - 54.75
52 Week High/Low41.94 - 76.57
Open / Close54.17 / -
Float / Outstanding44.8M / 72.7M
Vol / Avg.204.4K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E14.74
50d Avg. Price64.61
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.12
Total Float44.8M

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

SeaWorld Entertainment reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-0.120

Quarterly Revenue

$270.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$270.7M

Earnings Recap

 

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SeaWorld Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $98.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 2.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SeaWorld Entertainment's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.29 1.67 0.24 -0.77
EPS Actual 0.92 1.96 1.59 -0.57
Revenue Estimate 341.94M 536.55M 333.49M 123.62M
Revenue Actual 370.82M 521.21M 439.78M 171.92M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SeaWorld Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q
When is SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reporting earnings?
A

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.09, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Q
What were SeaWorld Entertainment’s (NYSE:SEAS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $373.8M, which missed the estimate of $396.3M.

