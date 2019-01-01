QQQ
Western Atlas Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company operating in Canada. It is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. The projects of the company include the Meadowbank project.

Western Atlas Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Atlas Resources (PPZRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Atlas Resources (OTCPK: PPZRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Atlas Resources's (PPZRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Atlas Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Western Atlas Resources (PPZRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Atlas Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Atlas Resources (PPZRF)?

A

The stock price for Western Atlas Resources (OTCPK: PPZRF) is $0.0878 last updated Tue Nov 02 2021 14:49:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Atlas Resources (PPZRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Western Atlas Resources.

Q

When is Western Atlas Resources (OTCPK:PPZRF) reporting earnings?

A

Western Atlas Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Atlas Resources (PPZRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Atlas Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Atlas Resources (PPZRF) operate in?

A

Western Atlas Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.