Sea Stock Soars On Robust Q1 Growth In E-Commerce, Fintech

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Sea Limited SE reported fiscal first-quarter results on Tuesday. The company’s quarterly revenue increased 29.6% year-on-year to $4.84 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. EPS of 65 cents topped the analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents.

Digital Entertainment revenue increased 8.2% year over year to $495.59 million. Bookings improved to $775.4 million, up 51.4% Y/Y. 

The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $458.2 million, up 56.8% Y/Y. Quarterly active users were 661.8 million, up 11.3% Y/Y. Average bookings per user were $1.17 versus 86 cents Y/Y.

E-commerce and other services revenue increased 28.7% Y/Y to $3.12 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $264.4 million versus a $21.7 million loss a year back.

Core marketplace revenue grew 39.2% Y/Y to $2.4 billion. Gross orders rose 20.5% Y/Y. GMV was $28.6 billion, increasing by 21.5% Y/Y.

Digital Financial Services revenue grew 57.6% Y/Y to $787.12 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $241.4 million, up 62.4% Y/Y.

Sea generated first-quarter operating cash flow of $756.93 million, and held $4.02 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025.

Sea remains confident of achieving a full-year GMV guidance of around 20% while improving profitability.

Price Action: SE stock is trading up 6.10% to $151.15 at the last check on Tuesday.

Photo by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

$152.997.40%

