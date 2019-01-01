Stepan (NYSE:SCL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stepan beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.76 versus an estimate of $1.32.
Revenue was up $137.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stepan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1
|1.42
|1.83
|1.43
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|1.57
|1.81
|1.82
|Revenue Estimate
|557.82M
|545.47M
|545.42M
|508.07M
|Revenue Actual
|610.03M
|602.69M
|595.51M
|537.74M
Earnings History
Stepan Questions & Answers
Stepan (SCL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.32, which missed the estimate of $1.34.
The Actual Revenue was $495.1M, which beat the estimate of $472.4M.
