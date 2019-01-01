Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) was reported by Raymond James on June 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting SAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.55% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) was provided by Raymond James, and Saratoga Investment initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Saratoga Investment, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Saratoga Investment was filed on June 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Saratoga Investment (SAR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $30.00. The current price Saratoga Investment (SAR) is trading at is $26.42, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.