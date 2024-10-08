PepsiCo, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $23.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares fell 0.5% to close at $167.21 on Monday.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. MRM said it acquired all of the rehabilitation centers of Y's, Inc. However, the terms of the transaction were not disclosed. MEDIROM Healthcare shares gained 7.2% to $2.84 in the after-hours trading session.

said it acquired all of the rehabilitation centers of Y's, Inc. However, the terms of the transaction were not disclosed. MEDIROM Healthcare shares gained 7.2% to $2.84 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Accolade, Inc. ACCD to post a quarterly loss at 44 cents per share on revenue of $105.01 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Accolade shares gained 3% to $4.0899 in after-hours trading.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc . BHE named Bryan Schumaker as the company’s chief financial officer effective Oct. 8. Benchmark Electronics shares fell 0.1% to $43.69 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR to post quarterly earnings at 94 cents per share on revenue of $37.12 million after the closing bell. Saratoga Investment shares gained 0.8% to $23.45 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock