PepsiCo, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $23.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares fell 0.5% to close at $167.21 on Monday.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. MRM said it acquired all of the rehabilitation centers of Y's, Inc. However, the terms of the transaction were not disclosed. MEDIROM Healthcare shares gained 7.2% to $2.84 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Accolade, Inc. ACCD to post a quarterly loss at 44 cents per share on revenue of $105.01 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Accolade shares gained 3% to $4.0899 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. BHE named Bryan Schumaker as the company’s chief financial officer effective Oct. 8. Benchmark Electronics shares fell 0.1% to $43.69 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR to post quarterly earnings at 94 cents per share on revenue of $37.12 million after the closing bell. Saratoga Investment shares gained 0.8% to $23.45 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in