AZZ, Helen of Troy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Helen of Troy Limited HELE to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $458.24 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Helen of Troy shares gained 2.5% to $63.93 in after-hours trading.

Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 94 cents per share. Saratoga Investment shares gained 8.1% to $25.50 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 94 cents per share. Saratoga Investment shares gained 8.1% to $25.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect AZZ Inc. AZZ to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $411.8 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AZZ shares gained 1% to $81.50 in after-hours trading.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc . CRDL announced a preliminary prospectus for a proposed public offering of common stock. However, the size of the offering was not disclosed. Cardiol Therapeutics shares dipped 11.7% to $1.7301 in the after-hours trading session.

. announced a preliminary prospectus for a proposed public offering of common stock. However, the size of the offering was not disclosed. Cardiol Therapeutics shares dipped 11.7% to $1.7301 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO to post quarterly earnings at 5 cents per share on revenue of $154.82 million after the closing bell. E2open shares gained 2.5% to $4.11 in after-hours trading.

