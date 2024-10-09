AZZ, Helen of Troy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Helen of Troy Limited HELE to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $458.24 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Helen of Troy shares gained 2.5% to $63.93 in after-hours trading.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 94 cents per share. Saratoga Investment shares gained 8.1% to $25.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect AZZ Inc. AZZ to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $411.8 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AZZ shares gained 1% to $81.50 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. CRDL announced a preliminary prospectus for a proposed public offering of common stock. However, the size of the offering was not disclosed. Cardiol Therapeutics shares dipped 11.7% to $1.7301 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO to post quarterly earnings at 5 cents per share on revenue of $154.82 million after the closing bell. E2open shares gained 2.5% to $4.11 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in