SAP (NYSE:SAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for SAP (NYSE: SAP) was reported by BMO Capital on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $118.00 expecting SAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.81% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SAP (NYSE: SAP) was provided by BMO Capital, and SAP maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SAP, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SAP was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SAP (SAP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $145.00 to $118.00. The current price SAP (SAP) is trading at is $99.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
