SAP (NYSE:SAP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
SAP (NYSE:SAP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SAP missed estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.123 versus an estimate of $1.26.
Revenue was up $287.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SAP's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.87
|1.53
|1.45
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|2.13
|2.05
|2.11
|1.69
|Revenue Estimate
|9.10B
|7.93B
|7.94B
|7.67B
|Revenue Actual
|9.13B
|8.07B
|8.03B
|7.66B
Earnings History
SAP Questions & Answers
SAP (SAP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 22, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.08, which hit the estimate of $1.08.
The Actual Revenue was $6.6B, which beat the estimate of $6.5B.
