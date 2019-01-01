Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Banco Santander
Banco Santander Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SAN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Banco Santander upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Banco Santander, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Banco Santander was filed on April 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Banco Santander (SAN) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Banco Santander (SAN) is trading at is $3.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
