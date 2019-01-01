Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$13.8B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.6B
Earnings History
Banco Santander Questions & Answers
When is Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) reporting earnings?
Banco Santander (SAN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Banco Santander’s (NYSE:SAN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.3B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
