Alphabet, Uber, Leidos And A Financial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is now the third best-performing stock on the S&P 500.

The stock, which is up 51% year-to-date, has surged to fresh record highs and looks “incredible.”

As per the recent news, Uber, on Tuesday, announced the pricing of $1 billion exchangeable senior notes offering.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL is still undervalued and believes too much of the competitive threat is priced in at this price.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria has proposed that Alphabet should contemplate splitting up Google's various businesses to enhance its overall value. This recommendation comes amid Google's struggle to retain its supremacy in the search engine market due to the rise of AI chatbots.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Amy Raskin, CIO at Chevy Chase Trust, said Banco Santander, S.A. SAN, which is up around 60% year-to-date, is trading at less than 8 times earnings.

Shares of Amazon.com rose sharply on Monday after the U.S. and China announced a temporary easing of tariffs, marking a significant step toward de-escalating long-standing trade tensions. The move lifted investor sentiment across sectors and boosted shares of companies heavily reliant on global supply chains.

On the earnings front, Banco Santander, on April 30, reported mixed first-quarter financial results.

Stephen Weiss, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS as his final trade.

Leidos, on May 6, reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Tuesday. The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 7% year-over-year to $4.25 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The stock price gained after the report.

Price Action:

Uber shares gained 4.1% to close at $91.72 on Tuesday.

Alphabet shares rose 0.7% to settle at $159.53 during Tuesday's session.

Banco Santander shares gained 1.9% to close at $7.57 on Tuesday.

Leidos shares fell 0.4% to $155.43 during the session.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock