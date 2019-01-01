Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$-0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$430.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$430.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Boston Beer Co using advanced sorting and filters.
Boston Beer Co Questions & Answers
When is Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) reporting earnings?
Boston Beer Co (SAM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM)?
The Actual EPS was $2.42, which beat the estimate of $1.49.
What were Boston Beer Co’s (NYSE:SAM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $247.9M, which beat the estimate of $223.3M.
