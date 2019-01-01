SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$115.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$115.4M
Earnings History
SailPoint Technologies Questions & Answers
When is SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) reporting earnings?
SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were SailPoint Technologies’s (NYSE:SAIL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $67.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
