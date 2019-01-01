Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Safety Insurance Group
Safety Insurance Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) was reported by Compass Point on March 8, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SAFT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) was provided by Compass Point, and Safety Insurance Group upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Safety Insurance Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Safety Insurance Group was filed on March 8, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) is trading at is $91.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.