Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.990
Quarterly Revenue
$195M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$192.2M
Earnings History
Safety Insurance Group Questions & Answers
When is Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) reporting earnings?
Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)?
The Actual EPS was $1.39, which beat the estimate of $1.32.
What were Safety Insurance Group’s (NASDAQ:SAFT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $192.8M, which missed the estimate of $193.7M.
