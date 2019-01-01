Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sabre beat estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.34.
Revenue was up $257.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sabre's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.44
|-0.59
|-0.59
|-0.54
|EPS Actual
|-0.47
|-0.50
|-0.52
|-0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|497.08M
|457.00M
|396.73M
|410.59M
|Revenue Actual
|500.64M
|441.09M
|419.67M
|327.48M
Earnings History
