Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sabre beat estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.34.

Revenue was up $257.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sabre's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.59 -0.59 -0.54 EPS Actual -0.47 -0.50 -0.52 -0.72 Revenue Estimate 497.08M 457.00M 396.73M 410.59M Revenue Actual 500.64M 441.09M 419.67M 327.48M

