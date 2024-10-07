TotalEnergies Acquires 50% Stake In Two Offshore Wind Projects In North Sea: Details

TotalEnergies SE TTE shares are trading higher on Monday. The company agreed to acquire a 50% stake in two offshore wind projects in the North Sea from RWE AG RWEOY, specifically N-9.1 and N-9.2, each with a capacity of 2 GW.

These projects, located 110 km off the German coast, were awarded to RWE in August 2024 and come with 25-year licenses that can be extended to 35 years.

This acquisition will complement TotalEnergies’ existing N-12.1, N-11.2, and O-2.2 concessions, enabling the company to leverage synergies from its 6.5 GW German offshore wind hub and optimize construction and operational costs.

Notably, the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has conducted preliminary studies on marine conditions, subsoil, and wind and oceanographic factors.

This information will aid RWE and TotalEnergies in planning the construction of the wind farms, slated for commissioning in 2031 and 2032.

Olivier Jouny, SVP Renewables at TotalEnergies, said, “We are pleased to strengthen our ties with RWE, a key player in renewables and our partner in OranjeWind project in the Netherlands. This new partnership contributes to our integrated development in the German electricity market, the largest in Europe, and will enable TotalEnergies to provide green electrons to decarbonize the country’s electricity and industry.”

Last week, the company stated that it plans annual net investments of $16 billion – $18 billion from 2025 to 2030, with around $5 billion for low-carbon energies, allowing for a $2 billion reduction in case of significant price declines.

Price Action: TTE shares are up 1.05% at $69.32 at the last check Monday.

