 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rush Enterprises Acquires Certain Assets Of Summit Truck Group
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 6:14am   Comments
Share:
Rush Enterprises Acquires Certain Assets Of Summit Truck Group

Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHAhas acquired certain assets of Summit Truck Group, an International brand commercial vehicle dealership group in the U.S, for about $205 million, excluding the real property associated with the transaction.

  • The company expects the acquisition to expand the network of Rush Truck Centers to 125 franchised dealership locations in 22 states.
  • The sixteen newly acquired International brand commercial vehicle dealerships include five locations in Arkansas, three in Kansas, seven in Missouri, and one in Tennessee.
  • The company also acquired Summit Truck Group's dealership facility in Wichita Falls, Texas, to be operated as a full-service Peterbilt commercial vehicle dealership.
  • The company expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings.
  • The company purchased certain real estate owned by affiliates of Summit Truck Group for $56 million.
  • Rush Enterprises held $259.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: RUSHA shares closed lower by 0.07% at $53.57 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises Plans $100M Stock Buyback
Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2021
Earnings Preview For Rush Enterprises
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com