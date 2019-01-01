QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co provides integrated communication strategies by helping organizations communicate more effectively by working to create, manage and produce the content on behalf of its customers. It assists its customers in developing and executing multichannel communication strategies. The company carries its operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and other countries. The maximum earnings come from the U.S.A.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5900.580 -0.0100
REV1.380B1.377B-3.000M

R.R.Donnelley & Sons Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy R.R.Donnelley & Sons (RRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are R.R.Donnelley & Sons's (RRD) competitors?

A

Other companies in R.R.Donnelley & Sons’s space includes: Deluxe (NYSE:DLX), Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD), Brady (NYSE:BRC), Ennis (NYSE:EBF) and Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW).

Q

What is the target price for R.R.Donnelley & Sons (RRD) stock?

A

The latest price target for R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) was reported by Buckingham Research on September 4, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting RRD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -26.20% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for R.R.Donnelley & Sons (RRD)?

A

The stock price for R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) is $10.84 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does R.R.Donnelley & Sons (RRD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2020.

Q

When is R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) reporting earnings?

A

R.R.Donnelley & Sons’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is R.R.Donnelley & Sons (RRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for R.R.Donnelley & Sons.

Q

What sector and industry does R.R.Donnelley & Sons (RRD) operate in?

A

R.R.Donnelley & Sons is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.