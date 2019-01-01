|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.590
|0.580
|-0.0100
|REV
|1.380B
|1.377B
|-3.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in R.R.Donnelley & Sons’s space includes: Deluxe (NYSE:DLX), Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD), Brady (NYSE:BRC), Ennis (NYSE:EBF) and Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW).
The latest price target for R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) was reported by Buckingham Research on September 4, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting RRD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -26.20% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) is $10.84 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2020.
R.R.Donnelley & Sons’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for R.R.Donnelley & Sons.
R.R.Donnelley & Sons is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.