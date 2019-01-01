QQQ
Range
0.21 - 0.23
Vol / Avg.
83.7K/37.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.59
Mkt Cap
58.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
4.38
EPS
-0.01
Shares
264.9M
Outstanding
Royal Road Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It is focused on the exploration and development of the La Golondrina gold mining project in the Narino Province of southern Colombia, Luna Roja Property, and La Redencion Gold Project.

Royal Road Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royal Road Minerals (RRDMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royal Road Minerals (OTCPK: RRDMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Royal Road Minerals's (RRDMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Royal Road Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Royal Road Minerals (RRDMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Royal Road Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Royal Road Minerals (RRDMF)?

A

The stock price for Royal Road Minerals (OTCPK: RRDMF) is $0.22239 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royal Road Minerals (RRDMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royal Road Minerals.

Q

When is Royal Road Minerals (OTCPK:RRDMF) reporting earnings?

A

Royal Road Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Royal Road Minerals (RRDMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royal Road Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Royal Road Minerals (RRDMF) operate in?

A

Royal Road Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.