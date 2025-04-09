April 9, 2025 8:52 AM 1 min read

RPM International Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Downbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

RPM International Inc. RPM reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Sales declined 3% year over year to $1.48 billion, missing the consensus of $1.51 billion. Adjusted EPS was 35 cents, missing the consensus of 49 cents.

Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO said, "Unseasonably cold weather in the southern U.S. and wildfires in the west reduced demand in geographies that typically have more construction and outdoor project activity in winter months."

"As we look toward the fourth quarter, macroeconomic conditions are challenging, but we are seeing pockets of positive momentum and are leveraging our focus on repair and maintenance in both construction and consumer end markets. As demonstrated in prior economic cycles, the ability of our products and services to extend asset life becomes even more attractive to end users when budgets are tight."

For the fourth quarter, RPM expects consolidated sales to remain flat compared to prior-year records.

RPM shares dipped 9.1% to close at $96.97 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on RPM International following earnings announcement.

  • Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi maintained RPM Intl with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $125 to $110.
  • BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $154 to $126.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Sinisi maintained RPM with an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $125 to $113.

Considering buying RPM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

RPM Logo
RPMRPM International Inc
$94.50-2.55%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.94
Growth
51.10
Quality
71.00
Value
43.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which construction companies may benefit from RPM's downturn?
How could weather patterns affect the construction sector?
What consumer products are poised for growth amid RPM's struggles?
Which repair and maintenance services will thrive due to tighter budgets?
How are industrial stocks reacting to RPM's earnings report?
Which competitors might capitalize on RPM's weak performance?
What macroeconomic trends could impact RPM and its peers?
Are there short-selling opportunities in the industrial sector following RPM's results?
How will RPM's price target changes affect investor sentiment?
Which ETFs focus on construction and maintenance stocks that could gain from this?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved