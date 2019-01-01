RPM International (NYSE:RPM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
Earnings Recap
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RPM International beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $165.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RPM International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|1.03
|1.27
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|1.08
|1.28
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|1.55B
|1.64B
|1.68B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.64B
|1.65B
|1.74B
|1.27B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of RPM International using advanced sorting and filters.
RPM International Questions & Answers
RPM International (RPM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 6, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $1.02, which missed the estimate of $1.18.
The Actual Revenue was $1.5B, which missed the estimate of $1.5B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.