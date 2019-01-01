ñol

Roper Technologies
(NYSE:ROP)
431.66
-0.40[-0.09%]
At close: Jun 3
432.06
0.4000[0.09%]
PreMarket: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low402.06 - 505
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding94.6M / 105.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 591.8K
Mkt Cap45.7B
P/E46.06
50d Avg. Price453.42
Div / Yield2.48/0.57%
Payout Ratio25.21
EPS19.13
Total Float94.6M

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Roper Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$3.770

Quarterly Revenue

$1.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.5B

Earnings Recap

 

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Roper Technologies beat estimated earnings by 2.45%, reporting an EPS of $3.77 versus an estimate of $3.68.

Revenue was down $3.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Roper Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.67 3.83 3.67 3.32
EPS Actual 3.73 3.91 3.76 3.60
Revenue Estimate 1.50B 1.61B 1.58B 1.51B
Revenue Actual 1.51B 1.46B 1.59B 1.53B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Roper Technologies management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $3.8 and $3.84 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Roper Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) reporting earnings?
A

Roper Technologies (ROP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.24, which beat the estimate of $2.22.

Q
What were Roper Technologies’s (NYSE:ROP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which missed the estimate of $1.2B.

