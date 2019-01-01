Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 14
EPS
$-0.410
Quarterly Revenue
$24.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$24.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Roivant Sciences using advanced sorting and filters.
Roivant Sciences Questions & Answers
When is Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) reporting earnings?
Roivant Sciences (ROIV) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 14, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.37, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Roivant Sciences’s (NASDAQ:ROIV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
