Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rimini Street beat estimated earnings by 110.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.105 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $10.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.79 which was followed by a 26.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rimini Street's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.11
|0.08
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|-0.08
|-0.06
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|96.31M
|94.89M
|89.88M
|88.22M
|Revenue Actual
|99.28M
|95.64M
|91.61M
|87.89M
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.11
|0.08
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|-0.08
|-0.06
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|96.31M
|94.89M
|89.88M
|88.22M
|Revenue Actual
|99.28M
|95.64M
|91.61M
|87.89M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Rimini Street using advanced sorting and filters.
Rimini Street Questions & Answers
Rimini Street (RMNI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $62.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.