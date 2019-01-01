Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rimini Street beat estimated earnings by 110.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.105 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $10.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.79 which was followed by a 26.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rimini Street's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.11 0.08 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.86 -0.08 -0.06 0.11 Revenue Estimate 96.31M 94.89M 89.88M 88.22M Revenue Actual 99.28M 95.64M 91.61M 87.89M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.11 0.08 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.86 -0.08 -0.06 0.11 Revenue Estimate 96.31M 94.89M 89.88M 88.22M Revenue Actual 99.28M 95.64M 91.61M 87.89M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.