Rimini Street
(NASDAQ:RMNI)
6.77
00
At close: Jun 3
6.77
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.19 - 11.52
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding48.3M / 87M
Vol / Avg.- / 437K
Mkt Cap589.3M
P/E10.1
50d Avg. Price5.97
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float48.3M

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rimini Street reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.105

Quarterly Revenue

$97.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$97.9M

Earnings Recap

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rimini Street beat estimated earnings by 110.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.105 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $10.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.79 which was followed by a 26.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rimini Street's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.11 0.08 -0.04
EPS Actual 0.86 -0.08 -0.06 0.11
Revenue Estimate 96.31M 94.89M 89.88M 88.22M
Revenue Actual 99.28M 95.64M 91.61M 87.89M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.11 0.08 -0.04
EPS Actual 0.86 -0.08 -0.06 0.11
Revenue Estimate 96.31M 94.89M 89.88M 88.22M
Revenue Actual 99.28M 95.64M 91.61M 87.89M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Rimini Street Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) reporting earnings?
A

Rimini Street (RMNI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Rimini Street’s (NASDAQ:RMNI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $62.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

