Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rimini Street
Rimini Street Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on March 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.50 expecting RMNI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.55% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) was provided by Alliance Global Partners, and Rimini Street upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rimini Street, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rimini Street was filed on March 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rimini Street (RMNI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $8.50. The current price Rimini Street (RMNI) is trading at is $6.77, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.