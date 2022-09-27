ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

September 27, 2022
September 27, 2022 12:42 PM | 47 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

 

On Tuesday, 456 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteable 52-Week Lows:

  • Visa V was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was FedNat Holding FNHC.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals INM shares dropped the most, trading down 35.93% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Tricon Residential TCN's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

  • Visa V stock drifted up 0.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $179.85.
  • JPMorgan Chase JPM stock drifted down 0.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $105.85.
  • Oracle ORCL stock hit a yearly low of $62.98. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
  • Intel INTC shares set a new 52-week low of $26.81. The stock traded up 0.09%.
  • Sony Group SONY shares set a new yearly low of $65.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
  • CME Group CME stock set a new 52-week low of $177.21 on Tuesday, moving down 0.88%.
  • CSX CSX stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.21. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
  • Fidelity National Info FIS shares set a new 52-week low of $76.77. The stock traded down 0.52%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank CM stock hit $43.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%.
  • National Grid NGG shares hit a yearly low of $52.08. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.
  • Realty Income O shares fell to $60.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.44%.
  • FedEx FDX stock hit $142.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.57%.
  • IQVIA Hldgs IQV stock hit $183.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.32%.
  • Bank of New York Mellon BK shares fell to $38.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.66%.
  • Lloyds Banking Group LYG shares hit a yearly low of $1.83. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
  • Prudential PUK shares fell to $19.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.01%.
  • Barclays BCS stock drifted down 0.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.75.
  • Corning GLW shares moved down 0.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.57, drifting down 0.37%.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF shares moved down 0.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $95.17, drifting down 0.41%.
  • Orange ORAN shares hit a yearly low of $9.10. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
  • Ferguson FERG stock hit $104.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%.
  • McCormick & Co MKC shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.90.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs WST stock hit $246.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.05%.
  • Northern Trust NTRS shares fell to $85.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%.
  • Mid-America Apartment MAA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $153.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%.
  • Sun Communities SUI stock hit a new 52-week low of $138.09. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
  • Citizens Financial Group CFG shares hit a yearly low of $33.28. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
  • Ventas VTR shares made a new 52-week low of $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • W.P. Carey WPC shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.64 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.81%.
  • PerkinElmer PKI shares fell to $119.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%.
  • Icon ICLR stock drifted up 0.08% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $182.49.
  • Jacobs Solutions J stock set a new 52-week low of $110.40 on Tuesday, moving down 0.33%.
  • Avantor AVTR stock drifted down 0.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.14.
  • Ryanair Holdings RYAAY shares hit a yearly low of $59.22. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG shares set a new 52-week low of $15.05. The stock traded down 2.29%.
  • Fleetcor Technologies FLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $177.45 and moving down 1.07%.
  • Telefonica Brasil VIV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.
  • Camden Prop Trust CPT shares set a new yearly low of $118.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC stock hit $48.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%.
  • Shinhan Financial Group SHG shares made a new 52-week low of $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.
  • KB Financial Group KB shares set a new yearly low of $30.96 this morning. The stock was down 3.86% on the session.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props ELS stock hit a new 52-week low of $64.53. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.
  • Tradeweb Markets TW shares moved down 0.31% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $58.53, drifting down 0.31%.
  • TransUnion TRU stock drifted down 0.84% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $61.02.
  • Credit Suisse Group CS stock drifted down 1.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.95.
  • Nomura Holdings NMR shares set a new yearly low of $3.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.
  • Everest Re Group RE stock hit a yearly low of $244.57. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.
  • Signature Bank SBNY shares hit a yearly low of $150.28. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
  • Morningstar MORN shares reached a new 52-week low of $210.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.19%.
  • James Hardie Industries JHX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $19.36. Shares traded down 1.2%.
  • Annaly Capital Management NLY stock hit $19.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.16%.
  • Fresenius Medical Care FMS shares set a new yearly low of $13.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
  • TD Synnex SNX stock hit a new 52-week low of $83.91. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
  • Algonquin Power AQN stock drifted down 0.29% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.79.
  • Whirlpool WHR stock hit $136.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.81%.
  • Clarivate CLVT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • Dolby Laboratories DLB shares made a new 52-week low of $66.73 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
  • Universal Health Services UHS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $89.13. Shares traded down 0.41%.
  • Banco Santander Chile BSAC stock drifted up 0.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.52.
  • Organon OGN shares moved down 0.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.90, drifting down 0.04%.
  • Olin OLN shares moved up 1.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $42.41, drifting up 1.44%.
  • Exact Sciences EXAS shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.06 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.23%.
  • Qualtrics International XM shares set a new 52-week low of $9.68. The stock traded down 1.01%.
  • PLDT PHI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $25.63. Shares traded down 1.22%.
  • DXC Technology DXC stock drifted up 1.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.28.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB stock hit $12.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.79%.
  • AGNC Investment AGNC shares were down 2.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.32.
  • Kilroy Realty KRC shares were down 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.02.
  • QuidelOrtho QDEL stock set a new 52-week low of $69.87 on Tuesday, moving down 2.81%.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE shares fell to $103.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.38%.
  • MSA Safety MSA stock hit $110.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.35%.
  • GXO Logistics GXO shares hit a yearly low of $35.17. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
  • Terreno Realty TRNO shares fell to $54.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.25%.
  • Hawaiian Electric Indus HE shares hit a yearly low of $36.38. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock set a new 52-week low of $77.49 on Tuesday, moving up 0.04%.
  • Essent Gr ESNT shares hit a yearly low of $34.98. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • Independence Realty Trust IRT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.43. The stock traded down 1.25%.
  • Integra Lifesciences IART stock drifted up 0.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.40.
  • Bright Horizons Family BFAM shares fell to $56.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.12%.
  • Amedisys AMED shares made a new 52-week low of $101.13 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
  • Azenta AZTA shares hit a yearly low of $43.54. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
  • Douglas Emmett DEI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.89 and moving down 0.92%.
  • PotlatchDeltic PCH stock hit $39.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.1%.
  • Enstar Gr ESGR stock hit $179.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.03%.
  • ALLETE ALE shares set a new yearly low of $53.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
  • LG Display Co LPL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.
  • Avient AVNT shares hit a yearly low of $32.10. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
  • NorthWestern NWE shares set a new yearly low of $50.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares set a new yearly low of $49.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NVG shares hit a yearly low of $12.33. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
  • Carter's CRI shares were down 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.75.
  • Hanesbrands HBI stock hit $7.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.27%.
  • LXP Industrial Trust LXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.47%.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE shares hit a yearly low of $104.66. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • SL Green Realty SLG shares moved up 0.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.80, drifting up 0.19%.
  • Prestige Consumer PBH stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.93. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
  • Conmed CNMD shares moved up 0.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $79.42, drifting up 0.11%.
  • Mercury Sys MRCY shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.82.
  • Tricon Residential TCN stock hit $8.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Group 1 Automotive GPI shares fell to $144.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.28%.
  • Sprinklr CXM stock hit a yearly low of $8.87. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • TTEC Holdings TTEC shares hit a yearly low of $44.88. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
  • Stepan SCL stock hit a yearly low of $94.53. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW shares fell to $15.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.32%.
  • ESAB ESAB shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.16 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.36%.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.50. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises NUS stock set a new 52-week low of $35.61 on Tuesday, moving up 0.1%.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $41.34 and moving down 0.48%.
  • Safehold SAFE shares hit a yearly low of $26.89. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
  • RLX Technology RLX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving up 1.76%.
  • Hilltop Holdings HTH shares hit a yearly low of $24.69. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • Burford Capital BUR stock set a new 52-week low of $7.12 on Tuesday, moving down 1.1%.
  • Provident Finl Services PFS shares fell to $20.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.54%.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares hit a yearly low of $10.69. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • Washington REIT WRE shares moved down 0.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.53, drifting down 0.56%.
  • Newmark Group NMRK stock hit $8.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.71%.
  • American Assets Trust AAT shares moved down 1.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.15, drifting down 1.14%.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.24 and moving down 0.88%.
  • Blackrock Municipal 2030 BTT stock hit $20.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.14%.
  • Easterly Government Props DEA stock hit $15.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.58%.
  • Allegiant Travel ALGT stock set a new 52-week low of $75.71 on Tuesday, moving up 0.74%.
  • Vista Outdoor VSTO stock drifted up 0.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.14.
  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.73. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • Apollo Comml Real Est ARI shares moved down 0.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.38, drifting down 0.1%.
  • PRA Group PRAA stock drifted down 0.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.14.
  • Ready Capital RC stock set a new 52-week low of $10.64 on Tuesday, moving up 0.09%.
  • Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.64 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.69%.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust BDN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.75 and moving down 1.03%.
  • Granite Construction GVA stock hit a yearly low of $26.39. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
  • HNI HNI stock set a new 52-week low of $27.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.17%.
  • Knowles KN shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.28.
  • Eaton Vance Duration EVV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.25 and moving up 0.54%.
  • Franchise Group FRG stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.67. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
  • ProAssurance PRA stock hit a yearly low of $19.38. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
  • Radius Global Infr RADI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.80. Shares traded up 0.27%.
  • Centerspace CSR shares made a new 52-week low of $66.16 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Veris Residential VRE shares set a new 52-week low of $11.18. The stock traded down 2.09%.
  • Virtus Dividend NFJ stock hit $10.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.83%.
  • BlackRock Taxable BBN shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.32.
  • COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PTA stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.65. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
  • Healthcare Services Group HCSG stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.60. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
  • Blackrock Credit BTZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.81 and moving up 0.3%.
  • Primoris Services PRIM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.12 and moving down 1.37%.
  • AZZ AZZ stock set a new 52-week low of $36.47 on Tuesday, moving up 0.53%.
  • Netstreit NTST stock hit $17.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.5%.
  • UMH Properties UMH stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.87. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.76 and moving up 0.1%.
  • iStar STAR stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.39. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • New York Mortgage Trust NYMT shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.15.
  • Heska HSKA stock hit a yearly low of $73.01. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • Steelcase SCS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.12. Shares traded down 1.3%.
  • Byline Bancorp BY shares moved down 0.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.06, drifting down 0.19%.
  • Community Healthcare CHCT shares made a new 52-week low of $31.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
  • Algoma Steel Gr ASTL stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.31. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb AWF stock drifted up 0.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.99.
  • Calamos Convertible CHY shares set a new yearly low of $10.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
  • Cellebrite DI CLBT shares moved down 0.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.98, drifting down 0.61%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares hit a yearly low of $7.19. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
  • Advantage Solutions ADV stock hit a yearly low of $2.35. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Astec Industries ASTE stock drifted up 1.29% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.42.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPC stock drifted up 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.07.
  • Blackrock Enhanced CII shares made a new 52-week low of $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Columbus McKinnon CMCO stock drifted up 0.95% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.61.
  • Dole DOLE shares set a new yearly low of $7.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.
  • Armada Hoffler Properties AHH shares set a new yearly low of $10.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE CHI shares moved down 0.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.76, drifting down 0.61%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal EIM shares hit a yearly low of $9.66. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Office Props IT OPI shares made a new 52-week low of $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.74 and moving up 0.16%.
  • Repay Hldgs RPAY stock set a new 52-week low of $7.04 on Tuesday, moving down 1.54%.
  • Gorman-Rupp GRC shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.68 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.74%.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund PHK stock set a new 52-week low of $4.67 on Tuesday, moving down 0.21%.
  • Movado Group MOV shares made a new 52-week low of $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX shares hit a yearly low of $2.52. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Luther Burbank LBC stock hit $11.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.17%.
  • Invesco Municipal VMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.15 and moving up 0.11%.
  • Gladstone Commercial GOOD stock drifted down 1.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.35.
  • Gladstone Land LAND stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $17.67. Shares traded down 1.05%.
  • Flushing Financial FFIC stock set a new 52-week low of $19.76 on Tuesday, moving down 0.15%.
  • CS Disco LAW stock drifted up 2.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.27.
  • Nuveen California NKX shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.89 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.11%.
  • Western Asset WIW shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.86%.
  • Dynex Cap DX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.
  • Shoe Carnival SCVL shares fell to $19.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.1%.
  • Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares set a new yearly low of $12.76 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
  • Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL stock set a new 52-week low of $4.47 on Tuesday, moving down 0.87%.
  • Faro Technologies FARO stock hit a yearly low of $27.16. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
  • Invesco Municipal VKQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Benson Hill BHIL shares fell to $2.34 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.88%.
  • Orion Office REIT ONL stock drifted up 0.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.71.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares set a new 52-week low of $10.00. The stock traded up 0.38%.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares hit a yearly low of $9.19. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD shares set a new 52-week low of $9.98. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • One Liberty Props OLP stock hit a yearly low of $21.01. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
  • MainStay MacKay MMD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BFK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.52 and moving down 0.16%.
  • Invesco California Value VCV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.59, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Whitestone REIT WSR stock hit a yearly low of $8.48. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
  • Western Asset Managed MMU shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.3%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.50.
  • Blackrock Debt Strategies DSU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.84 and moving up 0.11%.
  • Thornburg Income Builder TBLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.45 and moving up 0.78%.
  • Ribbon Comms RBBN shares set a new yearly low of $2.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Newtek Bus Servs NEWT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.3%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine DFP stock set a new 52-week low of $19.11 on Tuesday, moving up 0.42%.
  • Advent Claymore Convt AVK stock set a new 52-week low of $10.85 on Tuesday, moving down 0.45%.
  • Putnam Premier Income PPT stock hit a yearly low of $3.51. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • John Hancock Preferred HPF stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.31. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.22 and moving down 0.44%.
  • OneSpan OSPN shares hit a yearly low of $8.53. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE stock drifted up 5.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.54.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps PMO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.01. The stock traded down 0.1%.
  • Guggenheim Taxable GBAB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.10 and moving up 0.49%.
  • Aarons AAN shares set a new yearly low of $10.56 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
  • DWS Municipal IT KTF stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $8.25. Shares traded down 0.24%.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.75 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Eaton Vance Floating-rate EFT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.08. The stock traded down 0.36%.
  • LumiraDx LMDX shares hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
  • Beazer Homes USA BZH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
  • Eaton Vance Senior EFR shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.29%.
  • Safe Bulkers SB shares set a new 52-week low of $2.54. The stock traded down 0.58%.
  • Angel Oak Mortgage AOMR shares set a new 52-week low of $11.95. The stock traded up 1.19%.
  • Nuveen Real Asset I&G JRI shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.16.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares fell to $0.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.78%.
  • Primis Finl FRST shares made a new 52-week low of $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Tutor Perini TPC stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.86. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.43. The stock was down 5.85% on the session.
  • First Trust Enhanced FFA shares moved up 0.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.70, drifting up 0.75%.
  • Star Group SGU shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.01 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.07%.
  • Virtus Convertible NCV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.21 and moving down 0.62%.
  • RiverNorth Managed RMM shares hit a yearly low of $14.18. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
  • Putnam Managed Municipal PMM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.75. Shares traded down 0.17%.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock set a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday, moving up 0.65%.
  • Regional Mgmt RM stock set a new 52-week low of $28.19 on Tuesday, moving up 1.34%.
  • Blue Bird BLBD shares set a new yearly low of $8.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerging EDD shares moved down 0.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.05, drifting down 0.61%.
  • MoneyLion ML stock hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
  • Blackrock Income Trust BKT shares hit a yearly low of $4.01. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance National EOT stock hit a yearly low of $16.11. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Franklin Duration Income FTF stock drifted up 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.20.
  • Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH shares fell to $10.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.09%.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal BNY stock hit a yearly low of $9.75. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • PetIQ PETQ shares were down 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.05.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT stock set a new 52-week low of $10.23 on Tuesday, moving down 0.39%.
  • Templeton Emerging Market TEI shares moved down 0.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.38, drifting down 0.11%.
  • Eaton Vance California EVM stock drifted down 0.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.33.
  • Western Asset Inflation WIA shares set a new yearly low of $8.81 this morning. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.
  • MFS Municipal IT MFM stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.92.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PCK stock set a new 52-week low of $6.31 on Tuesday, moving down 0.47%.
  • Weyco Group WEYS shares hit a yearly low of $20.64. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
  • Neuberger Berman NBH stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.24. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
  • Apollo Senior Floating AFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.40. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.33 and moving down 0.24%.
  • Virtus AllianzGI ACV shares moved down 0.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.89, drifting down 0.44%.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt VTN stock set a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Tuesday, moving down 0.21%.
  • Great Ajax AJX shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.80.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE shares were down 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.23.
  • Blackstone Senior BSL stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.57. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
  • Lifetime Brands LCUT shares set a new 52-week low of $7.41. The stock traded up 1.24%.
  • abrdn Income Credit ACP stock hit $6.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.62%.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock traded up 10.5%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC shares moved up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.34, drifting up 0.26%.
  • Glatfelter GLT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%.
  • Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.71.
  • Eaton Vance New York ENX shares made a new 52-week low of $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Western Asset Global High EHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.56. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT shares moved down 0.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.57, drifting down 0.64%.
  • Sachem Cap SACH stock drifted down 4.88% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.42.
  • Presto Technologies PRST shares were down 7.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.91.
  • InfuSystems Holdings INFU shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.65.
  • Personalis PSNL shares hit a yearly low of $2.92. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
  • Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
  • Citi Trends CTRN stock drifted down 1.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.25.
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.
  • Perpetua Resources PPTA shares were up 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.89.
  • Quantum QMCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • BGSF BGSF shares moved down 0.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.50, drifting down 0.43%.
  • Western Asset Premier WEA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.81 and moving down 1.06%.
  • High Income Securities PCF shares set a new yearly low of $6.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
  • AG Mortgage Investment MITT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.73 and moving down 0.1%.
  • MFS Government Markets MGF shares fell to $3.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%.
  • Venator Materials VNTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.98. Shares traded down 5.12%.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate PHD shares moved down 0.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.58, drifting down 0.46%.
  • John Hancock Invts Trust JHI shares moved down 0.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.18, drifting down 0.24%.
  • Mfs High Inc Municipal CXE shares set a new yearly low of $3.37 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
  • Byrna Technologies BYRN shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.63.
  • Harvard Bioscience HBIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.39 and moving up 0.42%.
  • Nuveen Massachusetts NMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.63. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock set a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Tuesday, moving up 0.47%.
  • Mynaric MYNA shares made a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.
  • Union Bankshares UNB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.29 and moving down 2.74%.
  • Calamos Global Total CGO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.86 and moving down 0.5%.
  • Matrix Service MTRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock was down 2.23% on the session.
  • DWS Strategic Municipal KSM stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.04. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.
  • VolitionRX VNRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.49. Shares traded up 1.0%.
  • Pioneer Diversified High HNW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.36 and moving down 0.14%.
  • Nuveen Mortgage & Inc JLS shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.76 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.25%.
  • Wag Group PET stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.23.
  • Mfs High Yield Municipal CMU shares set a new yearly low of $3.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • Strattec Security STRT shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.67 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.67%.
  • Golden Matrix Group GMGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.93. Shares traded down 1.0%.
  • Fathom Holdings FTHM shares fell to $4.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.35%.
  • Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was up 3.54% on the session.
  • ChromaDex CDXC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.15 and moving down 0.84%.
  • Hyperfine HYPR shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
  • Luokung Technology LKCO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
  • Apexigen APGN shares set a new yearly low of $3.34 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
  • PIMCO Global Stocksplus PGP stock drifted down 1.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.49.
  • Eaton Vance CA Muni CEV stock hit a yearly low of $9.60. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.
  • Arcimoto FUV shares set a new 52-week low of $1.46. The stock traded up 0.34%.
  • Drive Shack DS shares fell to $0.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.06%.
  • Stone Harbor Emerging EDF shares were down 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.82.
  • Hennessy Advisors HNNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $8.52. Shares traded up 2.28%.
  • Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH shares set a new 52-week low of $6.79. The stock traded down 0.59%.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.24 and moving down 0.05%.
  • Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH shares set a new yearly low of $4.41 this morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.
  • First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM shares fell to $5.34 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.2%.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Tuesday, moving up 5.37%.
  • Renalytix RNLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.7%.
  • First Trust Mortgage Inc FMY stock set a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Tuesday, moving up 1.01%.
  • IN8bio INAB shares set a new 52-week low of $1.71. The stock traded up 1.69%.
  • Graphex Gr GRFX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.33 and moving down 6.34%.
  • Stone Harbor Emg Mkts EDI stock set a new 52-week low of $4.19 on Tuesday, moving down 0.24%.
  • SPI Energy SPI stock hit $1.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.01%.
  • BeyondSpring BYSI shares hit a yearly low of $0.99. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
  • Applied Molecular AMTI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.99%.
  • Lisata Therapeutics LSTA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.34. The stock traded up 1.56%.
  • Lipocine LPCN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Tuesday morning, moving down 9.82%.
  • Sientra SIEN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Tuesday, moving up 5.2%.
  • AlerisLife ALR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.02%.
  • Snow Lake Resources LITM stock hit a yearly low of $1.60. The stock was down 5.89% for the day.
  • Delcath Systems DCTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.98 and moving up 10.0%.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.63.
  • Better Choice Co BTTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.91. Shares traded down 3.26%.
  • Dolphin Entertainment DLPN shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.85.
  • Trevena TRVN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.91%.
  • Strata Skin Sciences SSKN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.76. Shares traded down 3.8%.
  • Super League Gaming SLGG shares moved down 0.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66, drifting down 0.56%.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded up 3.23%.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. The stock was up 3.64% on the session.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.07% on the session.
  • Draganfly DPRO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.66. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • China Natural Resources CHNR stock hit $0.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.8%.
  • Pluri PLUR stock hit $0.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.24%.
  • The9 NCTY shares moved up 2.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89, drifting up 2.02%.
  • Nocera NCRA stock hit $1.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.9%.
  • Jaguar Health JAGX stock drifted up 1.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.15.
  • Flexible Solutions Intl FSI shares fell to $1.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.96%.
  • Tempest Therapeutics TPST shares set a new yearly low of $1.57 this morning. The stock was up 7.1% on the session.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
  • Reunion Neuroscience REUN stock set a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Tuesday, moving down 7.56%.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40.
  • LiqTech Intl LIQT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.39. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was up 6.25% on the session.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV stock hit $0.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.55%.
  • Erytech Pharma ERYP stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.52. Shares traded down 13.07%.
  • Femasys FEMY stock drifted up 4.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.18.
  • Forza X1 FRZA stock hit $2.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.47%.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was up 4.5% on the session.
  • Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock traded down 3.28%.
  • InspireMD NSPR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%.
  • IMAC Holdings BACK stock drifted down 0.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38.
  • BIMI Intl Medical BIMI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday, moving down 5.65%.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU shares fell to $0.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.15%.
  • Sigma Additive Solutions SASI shares were up 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.75.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.08 and moving down 3.29%.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.04% for the day.
  • Netcapital NCPL shares moved up 8.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78, drifting up 8.33%.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares hit a yearly low of $0.10. The stock was down 9.02% on the session.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.32. The stock traded up 0.61%.
  • Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock was down 0.77% on the session.
  • Liquid Media Group YVR shares moved up 3.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33, drifting up 3.99%.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals INM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.95 and moving up 35.93%.
  • Edible Garden EDBL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.72 and moving down 1.45%.
  • Rubicon Technology RBCN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Siyata Mobile SYTA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.32. Shares traded down 1.73%.
  • Oblong OBLG stock hit $0.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.18%.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • SenesTech SNES stock hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was down 8.23% for the day.

