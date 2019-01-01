RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RumbleON
The latest price target for RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) was reported by Wedbush on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting RMBL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 112.43% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) was provided by Wedbush, and RumbleON maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RumbleON, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RumbleON was filed on February 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RumbleON (RMBL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $55.00 to $40.00. The current price RumbleON (RMBL) is trading at is $18.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
