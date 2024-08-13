Home Depot, Paysafe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Home Depot, Inc. HD to report quarterly earnings at $4.50 per share on revenue of $43.38 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Home Depot shares rose 0.2% to $346.59 in after-hours trading.
- RumbleOn, Inc. RMBL reported second-quarter revenue of $22.5 million, up 27% sequentially. The revenue figure beat a Street consensus estimate of $19.69 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a loss of 13 cents per share, which beat a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 15 cents per share. Rumble shares fell 0.3% to close at $3.42 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting Paysafe Limited PSFE to post quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share on revenue of $424.29 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Paysafe shares gained 2.6% to $19.86 in after-hours trading.
- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. KYTX said it received U.S. FDA RMAT designation for KYV-101 in the treatment of progressive myasthenia gravis. Kyverna Therapeutics shares gained 2.9% to $6.72 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect XP Inc. XP to post quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share on revenue of $770.39 million after the closing bell. XP shares fell 0.2% to close at $18.03 on Monday.
