Home Depot, Paysafe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Wall Street expects The Home Depot, Inc. HD to report quarterly earnings at $4.50 per share on revenue of $43.38 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Home Depot shares rose 0.2% to $346.59 in after-hours trading.

RumbleOn, Inc. RMBL reported second-quarter revenue of $22.5 million, up 27% sequentially. The revenue figure beat a Street consensus estimate of $19.69 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a loss of 13 cents per share, which beat a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 15 cents per share. Rumble shares fell 0.3% to close at $3.42 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting Paysafe Limited PSFE to post quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share on revenue of $424.29 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Paysafe shares gained 2.6% to $19.86 in after-hours trading.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. KYTX said it received U.S. FDA RMAT designation for KYV-101 in the treatment of progressive myasthenia gravis. Kyverna Therapeutics shares gained 2.9% to $6.72 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect XP Inc. XP to post quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share on revenue of $770.39 million after the closing bell. XP shares fell 0.2% to close at $18.03 on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock