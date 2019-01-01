RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RumbleON missed estimated earnings by 41.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was up $355.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.92 which was followed by a 4.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RumbleON's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.30 0.06 -1.16 EPS Actual 1.35 -3.25 -1.05 -1.93 Revenue Estimate 375.23M 234.49M 143.40M 86.80M Revenue Actual 440.91M 221.21M 168.35M 104.26M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.