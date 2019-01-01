RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RLX Technology
RLX Technology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) was reported by B of A Securities on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting RLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 217.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) was provided by B of A Securities, and RLX Technology initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RLX Technology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RLX Technology was filed on November 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RLX Technology (RLX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price RLX Technology (RLX) is trading at is $1.89, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.