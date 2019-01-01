RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RLJ Lodging
RLJ Lodging Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting RLJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.35% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) was provided by Oppenheimer, and RLJ Lodging initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RLJ Lodging, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RLJ Lodging was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RLJ Lodging (RLJ) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price RLJ Lodging (RLJ) is trading at is $13.76, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.