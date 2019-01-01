RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$242.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$242.9M
Earnings History
RLJ Lodging Questions & Answers
When is RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) reporting earnings?
RLJ Lodging (RLJ) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ)?
The Actual EPS was $0.34, which missed the estimate of $0.38.
What were RLJ Lodging’s (NYSE:RLJ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $292.3M, which missed the estimate of $294.7M.
