Range
17.46 - 18.38
Vol / Avg.
1M/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.89 - 21.03
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.63
P/E
6.33
EPS
0.4
Shares
116.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Realogy Holdings Corp provides residential real estate services in the United States. Operations are divided into the following segments: real estate franchise services (RFG), company-owned real estate brokerage services (NRT), relocation services (Cartus), and title and settlement services (TRG). NRT generates approximately 75% of Realogy's revenue, with other segments narrowly dividing the remaining portion. Revenue from each segment is derived from fees based upon services performed. Under NRT, operations consist of residential brokerage services through brand names such as Coldwell Banker and Sotheby's. Realogy's relocation services, franchisee and brokerage businesses can be accessed in the United States and internationally.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3200.380 0.0600
REV1.920B1.974B54.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Realogy Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Realogy Holdings (RLGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Realogy Holdings's (RLGY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Realogy Holdings (RLGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) was reported by JP Morgan on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting RLGY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Realogy Holdings (RLGY)?

A

The stock price for Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) is $18.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Realogy Holdings (RLGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 4, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 20, 2019.

Q

When is Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) reporting earnings?

A

Realogy Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Realogy Holdings (RLGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Realogy Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Realogy Holdings (RLGY) operate in?

A

Realogy Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.