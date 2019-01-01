Realogy Holdings Corp provides residential real estate services in the United States. Operations are divided into the following segments: real estate franchise services (RFG), company-owned real estate brokerage services (NRT), relocation services (Cartus), and title and settlement services (TRG). NRT generates approximately 75% of Realogy's revenue, with other segments narrowly dividing the remaining portion. Revenue from each segment is derived from fees based upon services performed. Under NRT, operations consist of residential brokerage services through brand names such as Coldwell Banker and Sotheby's. Realogy's relocation services, franchisee and brokerage businesses can be accessed in the United States and internationally.