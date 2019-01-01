|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.320
|0.380
|0.0600
|REV
|1.920B
|1.974B
|54.000M
You can purchase shares of Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Realogy Holdings’s space includes: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS).
The latest price target for Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) was reported by JP Morgan on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting RLGY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) is $18.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 4, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 20, 2019.
Realogy Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Realogy Holdings.
Realogy Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.