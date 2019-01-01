Real Good Food PLC is engaged in the sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of food to the retail and industrial sectors. The group operates in two main divisions: Cake Decoration and Food Ingredients. The Cake Decoration segment manufactures, sells and supplies cake decorating products and ingredients for the baking sector. Its Food Ingredients segment manufactures and supplies a range of food ingredients from bagged sugar and dairy powders to chocolate coatings and jams. The company generates most of its revenue from the Cake Decoration segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom.