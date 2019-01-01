Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$1.550
Quarterly Revenue
$2.7B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Raymond James Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
Raymond James Financial Questions & Answers
When is Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) reporting earnings?
Raymond James Financial (RJF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF)?
The Actual EPS was $1.26, which missed the estimate of $1.27.
What were Raymond James Financial’s (NYSE:RJF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.6B, which beat the estimate of $1.6B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.