Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$0.630
Quarterly Revenue
$299.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$299.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ryman Hospitality Props using advanced sorting and filters.
Ryman Hospitality Props Questions & Answers
When is Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) reporting earnings?
Ryman Hospitality Props (RHP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP)?
The Actual EPS was $1.55, which beat the estimate of $1.09.
What were Ryman Hospitality Props’s (NYSE:RHP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $298.8M, which beat the estimate of $296.1M.
