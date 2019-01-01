ñol

REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

REV Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 7

EPS Estimate

$0.110

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

$529.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$537M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of REV Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

REV Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is REV Group (NYSE:REVG) reporting earnings?
A

REV Group (REVG) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for REV Group (NYSE:REVG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were REV Group’s (NYSE:REVG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $545.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

