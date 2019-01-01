QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Recro Pharma Inc is a contract development and manufacturing company. The company is engaged in the development, formulation, regulatory support, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products. Its product portfolio includes Ritalin LA, Focalin XR, Verelan PM, SR & Verapamil PM, Verapamil SR, and Zohydro ER.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV21.410M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Recro Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Recro Pharma (REPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Recro Pharma's (REPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Recro Pharma (REPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) was reported by William Blair on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting REPH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Recro Pharma (REPH)?

A

The stock price for Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) is $1.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Recro Pharma (REPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Recro Pharma.

Q

When is Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) reporting earnings?

A

Recro Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Recro Pharma (REPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Recro Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Recro Pharma (REPH) operate in?

A

Recro Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.