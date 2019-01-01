QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.18 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
2K/7.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
6.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
38.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
RepliCel Life Sciences Inc is a Canadian regenerative medicine company. It focuses on developing autologous cell therapies that treat functional cellular deficits. The company addresses various diseases such as chronic tendon injuries, androgenetic alopecia, and skin aging. Its development program of the company is based on distinct technology that utilizes cells isolated from a patient's healthy hair follicles. Also, the company develops a programmable cell injector device designed for dermal injections of cells, dermal filler products, and a variety of other products injected through the skin. The treatments delivered by the company use autologous cell therapy which is developed for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia. The revenue is generated from Licensing fees.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RepliCel Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RepliCel Life Sciences (REPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RepliCel Life Sciences (OTCPK: REPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RepliCel Life Sciences's (REPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RepliCel Life Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for RepliCel Life Sciences (REPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RepliCel Life Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for RepliCel Life Sciences (REPCF)?

A

The stock price for RepliCel Life Sciences (OTCPK: REPCF) is $0.1758 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:37:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RepliCel Life Sciences (REPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RepliCel Life Sciences.

Q

When is RepliCel Life Sciences (OTCPK:REPCF) reporting earnings?

A

RepliCel Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RepliCel Life Sciences (REPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RepliCel Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does RepliCel Life Sciences (REPCF) operate in?

A

RepliCel Life Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.