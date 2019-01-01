RepliCel Life Sciences Inc is a Canadian regenerative medicine company. It focuses on developing autologous cell therapies that treat functional cellular deficits. The company addresses various diseases such as chronic tendon injuries, androgenetic alopecia, and skin aging. Its development program of the company is based on distinct technology that utilizes cells isolated from a patient's healthy hair follicles. Also, the company develops a programmable cell injector device designed for dermal injections of cells, dermal filler products, and a variety of other products injected through the skin. The treatments delivered by the company use autologous cell therapy which is developed for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia. The revenue is generated from Licensing fees.