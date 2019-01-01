QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
21.06 - 23.2
Vol / Avg.
61.4K/158.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.67 - 28.38
Mkt Cap
552.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.86
P/E
-
EPS
3.15
Shares
24M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 1:13PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 11:46AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 3:28PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 2:34PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 1:38PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 10:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 12:58PM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 1:21PM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 1:16PM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 10:16AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Renren Inc operates as a used automobile business. It sells used automobiles and related products; arranges financing options for customers through financial services partners; and provides credit financing to used automobile dealerships. It has only one reportable segment namely Renren segment.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
H1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.080
REV14.992M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Renren Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renren (RENN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renren (NYSE: RENN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Renren's (RENN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Renren (RENN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Renren (NYSE: RENN) was reported by B of A Securities on August 26, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.10 expecting RENN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -86.52% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Renren (RENN)?

A

The stock price for Renren (NYSE: RENN) is $23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renren (RENN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renren.

Q

When is Renren (NYSE:RENN) reporting earnings?

A

Renren’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Renren (RENN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renren.

Q

What sector and industry does Renren (RENN) operate in?

A

Renren is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.