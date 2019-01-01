|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|H1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.080
|REV
|14.992M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Renren (NYSE: RENN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Renren’s space includes: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN), Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT), Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) and Model N (NYSE:MODN).
The latest price target for Renren (NYSE: RENN) was reported by B of A Securities on August 26, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.10 expecting RENN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -86.52% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Renren (NYSE: RENN) is $23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Renren.
Renren’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Renren.
Renren is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.